Mayor Wu calls on Boston City Councilor facing federal charges to resign

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is speaking out in the wake of federal public corruption charges being filed against sitting City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Wu called on Fernandes to resign from the council.

"L"ike any member of the community, Councilor Fernandes Anderson has the right to a fair legal process. But the serious nature of these charges undermine the public trust and will prevent her from effectively serving the city. I urge Councilor Fernandes Anderson to resign," Wu said in her statement.

More to come.