Boston

Mayor Wu calls on Boston City Councilor facing federal charges to resign

By Marc Fortier and Munashe Kwangwari

Boston, MA – September 15: Michelle Wu, City Councilor At-Large and Candidate for Mayor greets commuters at the Forest Hills T stop in Boston, MA on September 15, 2021. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is speaking out in the wake of federal public corruption charges being filed against sitting City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Wu called on Fernandes to resign from the council.

"L"ike any member of the community, Councilor Fernandes Anderson has the right to a fair legal process. But the serious nature of these charges undermine the public trust and will prevent her from effectively serving the city. I urge Councilor Fernandes Anderson to resign," Wu said in her statement.

More to come.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us