Boston Business Journal

Mayor Wu looks to piggyback on state fund to build housing

By Greg Ryan

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks at an event in Charlestown on Tuesday related to the city’s new accelerator fund.

Boston real estate developers with stalled residential projects may soon have a one-stop shop for both state and city funding.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday unveiled more details about the city’s “accelerator fund,” meant to provide low-cost financing to developers to help them start construction on approved multifamily projects. Private market-rate developments will be eligible for the fund, though at least 20% of their residences must be income-restricted, among other criteria.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
