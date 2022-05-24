WATCH: Mayor Wu Giving Update on Mass. and Cass, Boston's Homelessness and Drug Crisis

Four months after Boston's biggest homeless encampment was cleared, Mayor Michelle Wu is giving an update on the homelessness and substance abuse crises that were centered around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Wu is set to discuss the city's response to Mass. and Cass at City Hall about 12:30 p.m. Her news conference will be livestreamed here.

The city spent weeks preparing people living in the area for a deadline to move out, and the last tents were cleared Jan. 13.

More than 150 unhoused people were moved into transitional housing from Boston's Mass. and Cass encampment, Mayor Michelle Wu said, but she cautioned that homelessness is solved.

More than 150 people formerly living in tents in the encampments were referred to housing or outreach programs, Wu has said. When the tents were cleared, she called it "a turning point for the City of Boston toward stabilization and recovery."

In March, NBC Boston found that tents were still gone, but drugs and crime remained. Groups of people were still gathering, and two men had been arrested in the neighborhood in one week on charges of human sex trafficking, raising familiar concerns about safety despite an increased police presence.

One big worry has been the concentration of shelters, methadone clinics and help for the homeless at Mass. and Cass. Some think those services should be dispersed.

"Do I think decentralizing makes sense? Sure, of course it does. But where are you going to decentralize to?" asked Lyndia Downie, executive director at Pine Street Inn, in March.

We spent three weeks in the area of Mass. and Cass following the people that live there.