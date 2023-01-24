Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals.

Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the head of a "critical department" within the Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Cabinet.

“As Boston continues to grow and welcome people from around the globe, we look to center and highlight the vibrancy of our communities even more," Mayor Wu wrote in the news release making the announcement. "I’m grateful to John for his commitment to serving our city and look forward to his leadership in ensuring that Boston is a welcoming and inclusive place for all."

Borders IV comes into the new role with the city fresh off his job as Principal of VTH & Madison, which is a consulting firm in Boston.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"What an opportunity to join the Administration in this role at such a critical time in the history of our city,” John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment wrote in the news release. “As the narrative of Boston continues to shift we get to shape the next chapter of what that means locally, domestically, and internationally. I am excited to leverage Boston’s greatest resource - its people - to enhance the great work already being done by so many and to amplify what's to come. The possibilities are endless and the best of Boston’s communities will be showcased like never before.”

Borders IV is a native of the city's Dorchester neighborhood. In his new post with the city, he plans to implement special community-driven events, forge deeper collaborations with several agencies such as the local chamber of commerce and oversee film and TV production in the city.