Mayor Wu to Make Announcement on Rent Stabilization

You may have already gotten a letter from your property management company or landlord – letting you know your rent is going up $200 – $500 – even $750 a month!

And you are not alone.

Boston now has the third highest rent in the country – behind New York and San Francisco.

Rental housing experts say while the average monthly rent dipped significantly during the pandemic in the Boston area, it has already recovered to about 1 percent above where it was in March 2020.

And that means as rental agreements are coming up – tenants are getting a rude awakening when it’s time to renew their lease.

Rent stabilization was one of the key issues for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu while she was running for office, and today she plans to make good on that campaign promise with an announcement about rent stabilization for Boston residents later today.

While this is not rent control, rent stabilization typically limits rent increases to a certain percentage so that tenants aren’t priced out of their current housing situation.

The timing may be crucial. As the CEO of BostonPads.com told us last month, the current lack of housing and rental stock in Boston and its surrounding suburbs continues to drive prices up.

“In the city of Boston, we have less than a 1 percent real time vacancy rate, that means that 99 percent of apartments are occupied,” BostonPads.com CEO Demetrios Salpoglou said. “So, it’s a supply and demand issue. When you have low supply, rents are going to go up.”

Mayor Wu is expected to make the rent stabilization announcement at the Whittier Street Health Center at 11 a.m. this morning.