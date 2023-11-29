With winter around the corner, Wu says it doesn't ‘stand a chance in Boston'

Winter is around the corner and Mayor Michelle Wu said on Wednesday it has no chance in Boston.

While at the Boston Public Works yard, Wu said the city wants to be "prepared for anything" this winter season. She said there are about 44,000 tons of salt across the city, 175 pieces of snow clearing equipment that are ready to go, with 800 more to be deployed in extreme weather.

"Winter doesn't stand a chance in Boston because we are ready," said Wu.

She was joined by various leaders, including the chief of housing and chief of the Boston Transportation Department.