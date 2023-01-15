Mayor Wu to Perform at Boston's Symphony Hall as Part of MLK Concert

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is taking part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance at Symphony Hall.

Wu will perform alongside the Boston Children's Chorus for their MLK Concert, marking her first performance as mayor on the Symphony Hall stage. The concert is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Prior to that, she will give remarks at the 53rd Annual MLK Memorial Breakfast at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center at 8:30 a.m. Following that, she will speak at the City of Boston and Boston University's annual celebration of the lives and legacies of MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King. That event is being held at noon at BU's Metcalf Hall.

Her public schedule will conclude with the Symphony Hall concert.