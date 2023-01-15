Local

Boston

Mayor Wu to Perform at Boston's Symphony Hall as Part of MLK Concert

The performance is at 4:30 p.m. on Monday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is taking part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance at Symphony Hall.

Wu will perform alongside the Boston Children's Chorus for their MLK Concert, marking her first performance as mayor on the Symphony Hall stage. The concert is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Prior to that, she will give remarks at the 53rd Annual MLK Memorial Breakfast at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center at 8:30 a.m. Following that, she will speak at the City of Boston and Boston University's annual celebration of the lives and legacies of MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King. That event is being held at noon at BU's Metcalf Hall.

Her public schedule will conclude with the Symphony Hall concert.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

embrace boston Jan 9

WATCH LIVE: Unveiling Of ‘The Embrace' Memorial

the embrace Jan 13

TODAY Speaks to Artist, King Family About New MLK Jr., Coretta Scott King Memorial

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsMichelle Wu
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us