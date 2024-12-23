Mayor Wu to share ‘major announcement' about White Stadium on Monday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is hosting a virtual media briefing on Monday morning to share what she is calling a "major announcement" about White Stadium in Franklin Park.

The briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live in the media player above.

In addition to Wu, those scheduled to participate in the briefing include Boston Unity Soccer Partners founder Jennifer Epstein and unnamed Boston Public Schools and city officials, community members and coaches.

The city and Boston Unity Soccer Partners LLC, a for-profit company, have said the new stadium and complex would host the new BOS Nation FC, provide a state-of-the-art facility for Boston Public School students to use as their home turf and still be available for community use. BPS, which operates the existing stadium, cannot afford to renovate it alone, the city has said.

The Boston Globe reported last week that the total cost of the project had about doubled to nearly $200 million, with the city's estimated share of the construction costs rising from $50 million to $91 million. And while the National Women's Soccer League expansion team expects to start play in 2026, a trial scheduled for March in a lawsuit lodged by local opponents is now threatening that timeline.

In a GBH Radio appearance last week, Wu acknowledged the jump in estimated project costs and said that both the city and the soccer team share the responsibility for cost overruns. And she defended the project as co-host Jim Braude prodded her about considering alternatives, particularly as the Legislature has now opened the door to a professional soccer stadium in Everett.

"The costs of renovating something that has been falling apart for 40 years are significant … Each side is responsible for what happens with costs on either side, and I will share that the increase in costs has happened on both sides, on the city and the team. And we're working towards the final lease details and I think that will become clear," Wu said.

Residents and parks advocates who oppose the plan for the new White Stadium have banded together as the Franklin Park Defenders citizens group to sue the city and team in Superior Court, and a judge recently set a March 18, 2025 date for a trial. The organization hammered Wu soon after her radio appearance.

"Boston taxpayers are being asked to write a blank check for the benefit of BOS Nation's millionaire investors, with no limit to how much this bloated project could ultimately cost us. The rush to complete this massive project on the soccer team's forced timeline will certainly lead to additional cost overruns," Dorchester resident Jessica Spruill said in a statement. "There is still time for Mayor Wu to rethink this mistake and reconsider the many reasonable alternatives."

Without addressing the group specifically, Wu responded to the argument from some that the city should instead spend about $20 million to renovate the existing White Stadium to be a modest high school facility.

"This was built in 1949. So at $8 [million] to $20 million, sure we could repaint some things, sure we could make some cosmetic changes," the mayor said. "But it would not allow us to really take things to the next level."

State House News Service contributed to this report.