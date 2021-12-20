Mayor Wu to Update Boston's COVID Response Monday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is slated to announce new coronavirus policies as the city's case count continues to rise.

Union leaders told the Boston Herald that the the policy includes vaccinate mandates and passports, which is prompting the unions to look at their legal options. City employees, contractors and volunteers are currently required to provide either proof of vaccination or a weekly negative test result.

COVID has been spiking in Boston as it has around Massachusetts and the country, and Wu has emphasized that the city has work still to do to keep its residents safe from the virus.

"We are working against the clock right now as we see new variants coming, as we see a surge headed into the winter," Wu said earlier this month at a city-run clinic at City Hall where she got her booster shot.

There have been 94,363 cases confirmed and 1,492 deaths since the start of the pandemic as of Friday, the most recent day that metrics were available on the city's dashboard.

The data shows that thresholds for several COVID metrics aren't being met, including the number of positive tests per day, test positivity and hospitals' COVID patient population. For example, on Tuesday, the city had 369 positive tests per day, compared to a threshold of 340.

The city's first cases of the highly contagious omicron variant were detected last week. All three people were unvaccinated young adults, and all had mild symptoms, the Boston Public Health Commission said.

At a toy drive Sunday, Wu didn't discuss what she planned to announce, but described what people can expect to hear this way.

"We're in a moment where health must come first -- that is for the first for the general public and for each and everyone within our work force in City Hall and across the city of Boston," Wu said. "So we're going to take measures to ensure that everybody is safe and protected and that Boston will follow the science and the data in what we need to be doing.”

Several other mayors will join Mayor Wu for the announcement Monday. They'll be joined by Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu and other members of the city's COVID-19 Advisory Committee for the news conference at City Hall Plaza scheduled for 10 a.m.