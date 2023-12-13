Mayor Wu's Boston City Council holiday party invitations draw criticism

It was a festive atmosphere at the last scheduled Boston City Council meeting of the year on Wednesday. There were gifts, smiles and even group pictures. But there was also tension over a holiday party not everyone on the council was invited to.

"I don't get offended. You don't want me at a party, I am not going to come to the party," outgoing City Councilor Frank Baker said.

It all started with an email sent out by a city employee on Tuesday on behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, inviting all city councilors to an "Electeds of Color Holiday Party" being held Wednesday night. About 15 minutes later, the same staffer sent out an email apologizing for sending out the invite to all city councilors. The mayor said the party is just intended for minority elected officials.

"There are many, many events that are private events for all different sorts of groups, so we've clarified that and look forward to seeing everyone at one of the dozens of other opportunities to celebrate the holidays together," Wu said Wednesday, just hours before the party.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I think we all have been in a position at one point where an email went out and there was a mistake in the recipients, so there was truly just an honest mistake that happened in issuing the invitation," she added.

Wu said the "Electeds of Color Holiday Party" has been held for more than a decade without any issues.

After Wednesday's City Council meeting, two councilors attending the event defended the party.

"It is not at all divisive, it is creating spaces for people, and communities and identities with shared experiences to come together," said Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston city councilor-at-Large. "We are still breaking barriers and it is so important for us to carve out and create that space."

Outgoing City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo agreed

"I think someone wanted to make this inflammatory, and they have clearly succeeded -- I have two microphones in my face asking me about an annual holiday party and whether or not I should care about their feelings that there is a holiday party for people of color they weren't invited to because they don't share those experiences," he said.

"The fact of the matter is much-to-do about nothing in terms of having a holiday party," Arroyo added. "In no way is it supposed to be divisive, causing any friction, and in my experience most of my colleagues are aware the EOC exists."

Baker, who attended his last scheduled city council meeting on Wednesday, said the party sends the wrong message for a council long plagued by infighting.

"I think the holidays is a time for people, everybody, to get together, so we will see what happens," Baker said. "I do find it divisive, but what are you going to do about it?"