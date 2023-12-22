MBTA announces Green Line closures in January

We're all wishing for a happy new year but for Green Line riders, 2024 may not get off to the happiest start.

The MBTA announced Thursday that closures are coming to the Green Line in January and some sections will be closed almost the entire month.

Crews will be focusing on track and tie replacement, infrastructure improvements and other upgrades.

The announcement comes after the Green Branch had already gone through a series of closures for similar repair work on the D-Branch in early December. Now, an additional number of branches and stations will have their fair share of disruptions come January.

The B-Branch will be shut down between North Station and Babcock Street, as well as the E-Branch between North Station and Heath Street and the C and D branches from North Station to Kenmore, according to the MBTA.

All of these will be out of service for 10 days from Jan. 3 through the 12th, and again from the 16th through the 28th.

There will also be suspended service for shorter periods of time along the Green Line extension branches also in January.

In some cases, riders will need to switch between shuttle buses and the Orange Line to get to where they need to be. The good news is that rides will be free at some of these affected stops on the Green Line.