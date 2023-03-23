MBTA Announces New Service Changes to Fix Rail Lines

The MBTA announced service changes next month on multiple lines to allow crews to perform rail improvement work.

The service changes will take place on the Red, Blue, Orange and Green lines and the Haverhill, Fairmount and Franklin/Foxboro Commuter Rail lines.

The changes to the train lines will help crews mitigate the slow zones that, as of Thursday, were in place across 27% of all subway and trolley tracks, the MBTA said.

The service changes on the Red Line will be the following:

Shuttle buses will replace service between Braintree and JFK/UMass Stations during the weekend of April 1-2.

Evening weekday trains will be replaced with shuttle bus service between North Quincy and JFK/UMass Stations beginning at approximately 9 PM on April 3-6.

Evening weekday trains will be replaced with shuttle bus service between Park Street and JFK/UMass Stations beginning at approximately 9 PM on April 18-20.

Shuttle buses will provide service between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass Stations during the weekend of April 22-23.

Shuttle buses will provide service between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass Stations during the weekend of April 29-30.

The service changes on the Blue Line are as follows:

Evening weekday trains will be replaced with shuttle bus service between Government Center and Orient Heights Stations beginning at 9 PM on April 10-13.

Evening weekday trains will be replaced with shuttle bus service between Government Center and Orient Heights Stations beginning at 9 PM on April 24-27.

The Orange and Green line service changes will take place in the downtown Boston area during the weekend of April 1-2 and on Saturday, April 8.

Orange Line train service will be suspended between Back Bay and North Station.

Green Line trolley service will be replaced with shuttle bus service between North Station and Government Center Station. Accessibility vans will also be available for on-demand transportation.

Fairmount and Franklin/Foxboro Commuter Rail line trains will be replaced with shuttle bus service between South Station and Readville Station beginning at 9 PM on March 31, during the weekend of April 1-2, beginning at 9 PM on April 7 and during the weekend of April 8-9.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with shuttle bus service between Haverhill and Reading stations for sixteen days from April 22-May 7.

Due to an increase of riders expected to travel for Boston Marathon events, there will be no scheduled service changes during the weekend of April 15-16.

For more information on service, please visit mbta.com/alerts.