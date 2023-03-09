New Speed Restrictions Added for Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines, MBTA Says

New speed restrictions have been added on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines that will result in additional travel time for people riding the T, the MBTA announced Thursday night.

The speed is being reduced to between 10-25 miles per hour, effective immediately, the agency said. The decision was made based on findings by the Department of Public Utilities during a recent site visit of the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill.

Further details around what was uncovered were not immediately released Thursday night, but the MBTA said the speed restrictions were being implemented "out of an abundance of caution," and that it remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible.

"Riders should plan for additional travel time while we work to address these findings," the MBTA added. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

More information is expected Friday morning at a 10 a.m. press conference at the State Transportation Building in Boston.

The troubled transit agency has faced widespread problems in recent months, including a string of harrowing incidents. Last week, interim MBTA General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville ordered a number of ceiling panels to be removed systemwide after an insulation panel fell at Harvard Station in Cambridge, nearly hitting a T rider who was walking on the Red Line platform.

The MBTA said it plans to conduct a full audit of the entire system.

