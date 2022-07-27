MBTA Announces Red Line Service Cuts During Work in August

Shuttle buses will replace Red Line trains between JFK/UMass and Braintree on some evenings in early August, the MBTA said Wednesday.

The agency says the service interruptions will take place from Aug. 1-4 and Aug. 8-11 while work is being done on the tracks.

"As the MBTA continues to work with the FTA on safety enhancements, the track and maintenance work to take place during these evening Red Line diversions will continue to allow the T to build a better and safer system for all of its riders and employees," General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders."

Just two days earlier, a runaway train rolled onto the tracks from Braintree's railyard, causing delays on the Red Line.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MBTA announced the Red Line interruptions on the same day it indefinitely delayed planned work on the Orange Line that would have suspended service between July 29 and Aug. 28.

Safety issues have plagued the MBTA in recent weeks, and calls for change have been growing.

Despite calling last week's fire on the Orange Line a "colossal failure," Gov. Charlie Baker touted the T's on-time performance ratings Wednesday and said most riders don't experience problems.