MBTA Announces Series of Spring Service Disruptions as Track Work Continues

The MBTA announced a slew of service changes on subway and commuter rail lines as the agency continues maintenance and safety work across the system.

The agency has been pressured to complete long-overdue maintenance and safety work, following a federal investigation and a series of mishaps over the last few years.

The changes will impact riders on the Blue, Red, Orange, Green, and Silver lines as well as the Greenbush, Kingston/Plymouth, Middleborough/Lakeville, Rockport, and Haverhill lines.

Blue Line service changes

The MBTA has already warned of weekday service changes to the Blue Line. Starting April 24 through April 27, then again from May 1 to May 4, shuttle buses will replace trains between Government Center and Wonderland Station from 8 p.m. onward each night. The shuttles will not stop at Bowdoin station.

Red Line service changes

Beginning in May there will be changes on the Red Line as well. On the weekend of May 6 and 7, shuttle buses will replace trains between Park Street and JFK/UMass stations. Crews will be doing track work meant to reduce slowdown zones in the area.

Additionally, starting on May 8 through the 12, May 15 through 19, May 22 through 25 and May 30 through 31, buses will replace trains from JFK/UMass and Braintree stations.

And on May 13 through 14 and May 20 through the 21 buses will replace regular weekend service between Broadway and Ashmont and Broadway and Braintree.

Orange Line Service Changes

Orange Line service will be impacted by continuing demolition work at the Government Center Garage. On the weekends of May 13 and 14, and May 20 and 21, Orange Line trains will skip Haymarket Station. Riders can instead use North Station or State, which are nearby.

Green Line Service Changes

The Green Line will also be impacted by the garage work. During the weekends of May 13 and 14 and May 20 and 21, trolley service won't run between North Station and Government Center Station. Instead, the MBTA is asking riders are asked to walk between stations, saying that each station on this route is less than a half mile away from the next.

There will also be Green Line changes on the weekend of May 27 and 28, when the B branch will skip Kenmore station. At the same time, buses will replace regular service on the C branch between Cleveland Circle and Copley Stations and on the D Line buses will replace trolleys between Fenway and Copley Stations. This is all related to track work.

Silver Line Service Changes

Starting on May 5 and for the entire weekend, Silver Line Routes 1, 2, and 3 will be re-routed to the street level around Courthouse Station while work is done at Courthouse.

Federal regulators have offered restrictions in an effort to keep workers and the public safe.

Commuter Rail Changes

On the weekends of May 13 and 14 and May 20 and 21, the Greenbush, Kingston/Plymouth, and Middleborough/Lakeville Commuter rail lines, which all run in the same area as the red line, will also have service changes. On the weekend of May 13, regular trains will be replaced with shuttles between Braintree and South Station.

On the weekend of May 20, regular weekend service will be replaced with buses again between Braintree and South Station. Middleborough/Lakewill trains will also be replaced with shuttles between Bridgewater and Middleborough/Lakeville. Riders are warned that bikes are not allowed on the shuttle buses and regular commuter rail fares will be collected between Greenbush, Kingston/Plymouth, and Bridgewater and Braintree Stations.

Furthermore, the Rockport Commuter Rail Line will see service changes from April 22 through May 15. Buses will replace train service between West Gloucester and Rockport stations as crews work on the Gloucester Drawbridge.

On the weekend of May 6 and 7, there will be no train service between Rockport and Beverly Stations.

And finally, Haverhill Commuter Rail riders are reminded service will be replaced with buses between Haverhill and Reading Stations from April 16 through May 7 for Automatic Train Control work, which are federally-mandated safety systems.

For more information, visit mbta.com/alerts or follow the T on social media.