MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston

An MBTA bus was seen on fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency.

Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the MBTA for more information.

Bus on fire on Washington Street just outside Forest Hills. Kudos to the driver for safely driving their ON FIRE bus into the @MBTA yard. Also kudos to @BostonFire for arriving in less than a minute and putting out the fire.❤️🙏🏼 🔥 #bospoli Please stay safe out there today. pic.twitter.com/VZyBpYDUdh — Darragh Murphy (@DarraghCMurphy) August 4, 2022

The MBTA has been dealing with a slew of issues. On Wednesday, officials announced an unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line -- which terminates blocks away from the Forest Hills bus yard. Shuttle buses are part of Boston's plan for replacing Orange Line service.