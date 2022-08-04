MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston

An MBTA bus was seen on fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency.
Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard.
NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the MBTA for more information.
The MBTA has been dealing with a slew of issues. On Wednesday, officials announced an unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line -- which terminates blocks away from the Forest Hills bus yard. Shuttle buses are part of Boston's plan for replacing Orange Line service.