MBTA Bus Driver Heroically Runs Into Fire In Lynn

Maria Gradozzi tried to extinguish the fire and to get people living in the contiguous house to safety

An MBTA bus driver was hailed as a hero after she tried to extinguish a fire Wednesday in Lynn, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Maria Gradozzi, 27, was driving to the Lynn garage when she saw a fire at the intersection of Boston Street and Moulton Street, the MBTA said in a press release.

Gradozzi, who has been with the MBTA for 18 months, is reported to have stopped the bus and grabbed the fire extinguisher. She then went to the second floor of the building on fire and try to stop it.

The MBTA said the bus driver, who is a Lynn resident, tried to extinguish the fire and to get people living in the contiguous house to safety with the help of an unidentified man.

