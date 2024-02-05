MBTA bus hits teenager on Washington Street in Boston

A pedestrian is expected to survive after he was hit by an MBTA bus Monday evening in Boston.

The crash happened on Washington Street near where Roslindale and Jamaica Plain meet. Witnesses identified the victim as a 19-year-old with special needs.

"We just heard the bang, and when we looked, he was just flying in the air," said Jose Calderon, who knows the victim.

Calderon ran into the street to tend to him until paramedics arrived.

"We tried to turn him around, but we saw all the blood," said Calderon. "We didn't want to move him in case he got injured or anything like that."

Calderon says the teen was conscious and alert, and he had just been inside the Emporium Gas Station and Car Wash before trying to cross busy Washington Street to head home.

"It is dangerous," said Calderon. "If you don't look both ways before you cross, you're going to get hit, 100%."

With the Forest Hills MBTA station less than half a mile away, many buses from several routes travel the stretch of Washington Street.

Calderon says he told police and the bus driver involved in the crash that he was going too fast.

The MBTA says the crash is under investigation.