The MBTA is changing certain bus routes. Here's what to know

Starting this week commuters who use certain MBTA buses will see more buses, more often. This is happening on six routes that run through a number of different communities in and around Boston.

“Just gives me a little bit of wiggle room in planning the commute,” said one rider.

Phase 1 of the MBTA’s much anticipated bus network redesign launched on Sunday. There are new routes serving Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Malden, Somerville, Cambridge, Allston, Brighton and East Boston.

“It’s going to really open up a lot of different routes,” said Jarred Johnson, executive director of TransitMatters.

Johnson said the T’s focus on bus service is critical. He says the change is a big bonus for commuters.

“It allows them to have that turn up and go service,” said Johnson. “Busses coming every 15 minutes or better in some cases, it really means you don’t have to do as much planning to get to where you’re going.”

The MBTA said there are a number of reasons for the redesign including prioritizing riders who depend on bus service, offering more frequent service in busy neighborhoods and making the network simpler and easier to use.

“When you have higher frequency, it really attracts people to use the system,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “If you happen to miss one by a minute, you know the next one is right around the corner.”

As the first phase rolls out, the T plans to collect feedback and will make changes if needed.

Here’s what you need to know about Phase 1 service changes: Phase 1 Service Changes | Bus Network Redesign | MBTA

The T hopes to also make progress on its bus lines in addition to its subway network.