mbta

MBTA celebrates success of contactless payment system

Ryan Coholan, chief operating officer at the MBTA, said the milestone is a sign of things to come in the future

By Darren Botelho

NBC10 Boston

The MBTA has hit 10 million contactless payment taps since the launch of the new system back in August.

The payment system allows riders to tap a credit card, phone payment app or watch to get onto a subway, trolley or bus.

Ryan Coholan, chief operating officer at the MBTA, said the milestone is a sign of things to come in the future.

“This is an example of what the MBTA can do, you know, we introduced this program and I think this sets the stage for what we can do better, what we can do more efficiently to make public transit a simple effective option for ridership.”

According to the MBTA, as of this month, one in five payment taps on the system’s buses and subways is contactless.

The agency has struggled in recent years to get up to speed on necessary maintenance while also looking at long-term improvements. A new transportation investment plan from Gov. Maura Healey seeks to direct millions in funding toward the MBTA, under General Manager Phil Eng, for operating costs in an effort to reconcile its budget and continue improvements on the system.

More on the MBTA

Massachusetts Jan 14

Mass. governor announces $8B plan for transportation investment, including MBTA

Weather 8 hours ago

Subzero temps affecting the MBTA, schools and other commuters

Massachusetts Jan 14

Mass. gives noncompliant towns more time to meet MBTA zoning regulations

This article tagged under:

mbta
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us