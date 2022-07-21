MBTA Commuter Trains Delayed Over ‘Fire Department Activity' in Hyde Park

Commuter trains were running up to an hour late on the MBTA Fairmount, Franklin and Foxboro lines Thursday afternoon after an incident at Readville Station in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, the transit agency said.
It wasn't immediately clear what kind of incident prompted the delays, which appeared to involve Fairmount Line Train 929, headed outbound. It was stopped before the station amid what the MBTA repeatedly referred to as "fire department activity."
Normal service was restored about 45 minutes after the initial delay, according to tweets from the MBTA Commuter Rail account.
NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the MBTA for more information.
The delay comes hours after an MBTA Orange Line train caught fire crossing the Mystic River from Medford into Somerville, prompting the roughly 200 people on board to evacuate.