Local

commuter rail

MBTA Commuter Trains Delayed Over ‘Fire Department Activity' in Hyde Park

Normal service was restored about 45 minutes after the initial delay, according to tweets from the MBTA Commuter Rail account

By Asher Klein

A commuter rail train
Getty Images

Commuter trains were running up to an hour late on the MBTA Fairmount, Franklin and Foxboro lines Thursday afternoon after an incident at Readville Station in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, the transit agency said.

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of incident prompted the delays, which appeared to involve Fairmount Line Train 929, headed outbound. It was stopped before the station amid what the MBTA repeatedly referred to as "fire department activity."

Normal service was restored about 45 minutes after the initial delay, according to tweets from the MBTA Commuter Rail account.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the MBTA for more information.

The delay comes hours after an MBTA Orange Line train caught fire crossing the Mystic River from Medford into Somerville, prompting the roughly 200 people on board to evacuate.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak addressed a startling Orange Line train fire that had passengers evacuating down the tracks from the middle of a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday.

More MBTA news

mbta 5 hours ago

Gov. Baker Calls Orange Line Fire ‘Unacceptable,' But Defends MBTA's Record

mbta Jul 20

Boston Woman Allegedly Pours Beer on MBTA Bus Driver, Bites and Spits at Police

This article tagged under:

commuter railBostonmbtaFoxboroBoston Fire Department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us