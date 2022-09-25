MBTA Crews Continue Making Repairs on 2nd Day of Green Line's D Branch Closure

The Green Line's D Branch shutdown entered its second day Sunday as crews were seen making rail track repairs at the Woodland Station in Newton, Massachusetts.

For the next week, MBTA workers are expected to replace 2,000 feet worth of track and two station crossings at the Woodland Station alone. Overall, the shutdown will last until the end of October and will be divided into three, 9-day phases, with a week of resumed service in between each.

That means the 14 stations along the D branch will be closed during this time while crews try to replace a total of 6,000 feet of track, upgrade more than six station crossings and install equipment for what they call "the Green Line train protection system."

This Green Line shutdown follows the month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, which ended last week. Just like that shutdown, free shuttles are replacing trains.

Some T users were unaware this was happening while others are just hoping the service interruption will be worth their while.

"Didn't know about any shutdowns really," said Alejandra Purcell. "We're not paying attention to the news or anything so we got here and saw it was closed. We had no further knowledge of this."

"I'm just hoping that when all the shutdowns are done that the service is more consistent and helpful," said Aster Williams.

Of note, the free shuttles won't be stopping at Beaconsfield because the roads there are too narrow.