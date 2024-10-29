MBTA displays mockup of new Green Line train in Boston

A model of the MBTA's next-generation Green Line train is outside Boston City Hall, where commuters can get a glimpse of features designed to improve their rides.

The Type 10 train car, set to replace the existing fleet gradually over the coming years, represents the MBTA's most accessible model to date. The mock-up will be displayed through Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., allowing riders to provide input on the final design.

"I also have a disability, so for me, it's really exciting to be part of," said Kailyn Sitter, who got emotional while exploring the model. "Like, we're part of what makes Boston awesome. And so the fact that we can have our voices heard, I think, is really important."

Key improvements include wider doors and a fully low-floor design.

"I can't get on the Green Line right now with the stroller, it's hard," parent Morgan Brayden said. "So I think that will be a new improvement on the accessibility ramp."

The new cars will be 40 feet longer than most existing models, significantly increasing passenger capacity.

"It should hopefully get more people per hour through the Green line, which has been crowded forever since I got here in the 70s," said John Shriver.

Other upgrades include real-time service updates, larger and brighter information displays and improved audio systems.

Some visitors agreed there is still room for improvement.

"There are a few small things on the screen I would change contrast-wise," noted one rider.

"The walkway in between the seats was a little bit narrower than it is on the current," added another.

The MBTA plans to phase the first Type 10 trains into service in the winter of 2027-2028, with the full fleet expected by 2031.