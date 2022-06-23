Local

MBTA Escalator Malfunction Under Investigation

The incident occurred Sunday at the Chinatown station on the MBTA Orange Line

By Jake Levin

Authorities are investigating an escalator malfunction at an MBTA station, the latest issue in a string of incidents for the agency.

A spokesperson for the T confirmed that an escalator at the Chinatown station along the Orange Line reversed direction on Sunday, suddenly switching from up to down.

Roughly 10 people were using the escalator at the time, the spokesperson said, all of whom were able to safely step off without injury.

The escalator remains out of service, the spokesperson said, while the cause of the malfunction is under investigation.

