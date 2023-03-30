MBTA Executive Dismissed From Job Amid Agency Shake-Up: Report

A top MBTA executive was dismissed from his job late last week as part of a shakeup at the transit agency by Gov. Maura Healey's administration, according to the Boston Globe, which cited "people briefed on the matter."

An MBTA spokesperson confirmed to the Globe that Chief of Capital Programs James “Jay” Neider was no longer working at the agency, but stopped short of confirming his termination to the news outlet.

Neider declined to comment on the situation to the Globe when a reporter reached him by phone.

There are hundreds of jobs that need filling at the embattled agency, and some say new General Manager Phillip Eng will also have to clean house..

The news of Neider's departure comes amid a lot of attention toward the MBTA's upper management and executive team, with the Healey Administration tapping former Long Island Rail Road President Phillip Eng to be the next general manager of the T.

That announcement was officially made on Monday, with Eng making remarks during a news conference and taking a ride on the train.

"It's the best transit system in the world and that's why I'm here," Eng said at his introductory news conference at a Green Line station in Newton, adding, "We are going to work every day to provide the service that the public expects."

Between 2018 and 2022, Eng took the New York City commuter rail service from its worst on-time performance in years to its best record ever, the Healey administration noted. His resume also includes serving as chief operating officer of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Asked what his first priority would be, Eng said it's everything from safety and communication to partnering with the workers and investing in infrastructure, finding a way to balance the needs of today's riders and tomorrow's with urgency.

Phillip Eng is a transit veteran with four decades of experience. He takes over a system plagued with problems, but he says he's up to the challenge.

Officials touted his track record as they announced he was joining, with a start date of April 10 as he moves from Long Island to Massachusetts.

"This is probably the most important appointment I've had to make since I've become governor, and I say that knowing how desperate the public is for leadership and a turnaround here," Healey said.