MBTA Gradually Resuming Regular Weekday Service

If you take a train or bus to get to or from the Boston area, service will start ramping up again.

The MBTA says regular weekday service will resume on the blue line, and there will be increased weekday service on the red, orange, green, Mattapan line and commuter rail.

Service will also increase on nearly 60 bus routes.

We spoke to Boston residents about how they feel about using the MBTA right now.

“I don’t feel getting comfortable getting on the train yet, I don’t believe that they’re really cleaning it,” said one resident.

Conor O’Neil said he would feel comfortable.

“I would, honestly... Around Boston a lot of people are wearing masks, separating so I feel like here we’re doing the best we can.”

Offices in the state can also now increase to 50 percent capacity.

The MBTA has taken a number of steps to keep passengers safe including distancing and regular cleanings.

The T also says they will try to ease overcrowding by adding service when they see spikes.

MBTA ferry service will also resume on weekdays.