MBTA Green Line closures begin; All lines will be impacted

The post-holiday rush to return to work will be slowing down for passengers on the MBTA Green Line. That's because some significant shutdowns are in effect starting Wednesday morning.

For riders who are affected, they will see signs that will show you where to board shuttles, and extra T personnel on site to direct people to alternate lines or bus routes where available.

These Green Line service disruptions will run from Wednesday through Jan. 28, with service brought back online for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The MBTA said Thursday that closures are coming to the Green Line in January and some sections will be closed almost the entire month.

Riders will see closures on the B Branch between North Station and Babcock Street, on the E Branch between North Station and Heath Street and on the C and D branches from North Station to Kenmore Square.

The MBTA said riders can use the Orange Line, parallel bus routes and shuttle buses to get around these closures.

There will also be closures for Green Line Extension work, mostly on weekends throughout January.

These service interruptions are so crews can perform track and tie replacement work, infrastructure improvements, and upgrades to station amenities.

The silver lining? Throughout this work, many riders in these affected areas will be able to get free fares.