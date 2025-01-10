mbta

Delays on MBTA Orange Line service after report of smoke

Personnel are actively responding to the issue, which was reported near Green Street, the T said in a post on X

By Thea DiGiammerino

Getty Images

Shuttle buses are replacing MBTA Orange Line service between Forest Hills and Jackson Square Friday afternoon after a report of smoke in the area of the tracks.

Personnel are actively responding to the issue, which was reported near Green Street, the T said in a post on X, the platform formally known as Twitter. Riders should expect delays in the area.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

mbta
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us