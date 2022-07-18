MBTA Oversight Hearing Scheduled for Monday

An MBTA oversight hearing is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the State House.

The hearing was called by the co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Transportation in order to examine what they have deemed as “deficiencies in safety management practices at the MBTA.” Among the first witnesses scheduled to testify in this hearing are Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

The hearing follows years of safety concerns on the T – including crashes, derailments, speeding and signal issues. And it comes on the heels of that scathing report by the Federal Transit Administration, following its months-long Safety Management Inspection.

The T provided an update last week on its progress to address the FTA’s concerns surrounding staffing issues, safety procedures, capital improvement projects like track maintenance and making sure employees have kept up with their certification credentials.

The MBTA says it has submitted three of the four Corrective Action Plans requested by the FTA – all on time – with the fourth due this week.

The Transportation Committee is working on scheduling another oversight hearing early next month.