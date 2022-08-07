MBTA Planning to Change Bus Routes for First Time in Over 50 Years

For the first time since the 1960s, the MBTA is changing the city's bus routes.

Started a year ago, the "Better Bus Network Redesign Project" aims to update the city's bus system to accommodate areas that have higher populations. Officials began collecting data last year to determine which bus routes needed to be updated or redirected.

The MBTA has been promoting this as a long overdue upgrade, emphasizing how the redesign will increase the frequency of the most popular bus lines.

However, opponents say the MBTA is neglecting to mention the service cuts that will cause some, including the elderly or disabled to go a farther distance to take the bus, or require a transfer that wasn’t previously needed.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MBTA says it has spent the past couple of months promoting the plan in advertising, online forums and at rider meetings. But some riders say they are just learning about the proposed changes and would like more time for input.

The MBTA doesn't expect the new bus routes to take effect for the next few years.