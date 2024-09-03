Power outage halts MBTA subway, trolley service for 20 minutes

MBTA subway and trolley service was knocked out for just over 20 minutes Tuesday because of a power issue at a substation in downtown Boston, officials said.

Most of the train service was restored by about 1:40 p.m., but the MBTA said over an hour later that Orange Line service was still affected, with signal issues in Jamaica Plain, between Forest Hills and Stony Brook stations.

Service Update: Power has now been fully restored across the Orange, Blue, Red, and Green Lines. Regular service is now resuming. https://t.co/lRLujLFNkm — MBTA (@MBTA) September 3, 2024

Shuttle buses were temporarily brought in.

Orange Line Update: Continue to expect delays of about 20 minutes while personnel address an ongoing signal problem at Back Bay. Trains may stand by at stations. https://t.co/6ecGfjwkRD — MBTA (@MBTA) September 3, 2024

PA systems in stations were also knocked out because of the 1:18 p.m. power outage, according to the T.

"MBTA subway system functions are stabilizing and we appreciate the public’s patience as we address system issues," a statement from the T read.

The MBTA was working with power companies to learn more about what caused the issue, though the issue was not related to track work.