Power outage halts MBTA subway, trolley service for 20 minutes

MBTA subway and trolley service was knocked out for just over 20 minutes Tuesday because of a power issue at a substation in downtown Boston, officials said.
Most of the train service was restored by about 1:40 p.m., but the MBTA said over an hour later that Orange Line service was still affected, with signal issues in Jamaica Plain, between Forest Hills and Stony Brook stations.
Shuttle buses were temporarily brought in.
PA systems in stations were also knocked out because of the 1:18 p.m. power outage, according to the T.
"MBTA subway system functions are stabilizing and we appreciate the public’s patience as we address system issues," a statement from the T read.
The MBTA was working with power companies to learn more about what caused the issue, though the issue was not related to track work.