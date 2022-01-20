MBTA Proposes Fare Changes On Various Forms of Ridership

Fare changes proposed by MBTA staff members on Thursday will go before the agency's board in March for final approval before potentially going into effect.

The multifaceted changes, designed with an eye on closing the gap in existing fare structures, offsetting pandemic-related costs and increasing ridership where possible, would go into effect on July 1 if approved.

Among the main proposals: The creation of a permanent five-day FlexPass for commuter rail riders, a lower cost for a one-day LinkPass and the introduction of a seven-day LinkPass for reduced fare riders.

First introduced in June 2020 as travel habits had changed due to the pandemic, the five-day FlexPass for the commuter rail is a bundled fare valid for any five days of travel within a 30-day period and are good for unlimited travel within a 24-hour period, 10% off the cost of 10 one-way trips.

The cost of a one-day LinkPass would drop from $12.75 to $11 under the changes, if approved. A seven-day LinkPass, which is not currently available, is designed for reduced fare riders at a cost of $10, which would break even after nine subway rides.

The expanding of second transfers on buses, express bus routes and subways, was also proposed, along with monthly passes for reduced fare riders on the commuter rail, ferry and express bus.

Virtual meetings and hearings on the matter are scheduled for February before the MBTA board meets on March 24. Public input is welcome through March 3 on the matter.

For more about the proposed fare changes, visit the MBTA's website.