MBTA Red Line is now without slow zones for the first time in at least 20 years

Regular service between Harvard and JFK/UMass resumed Monday morning

By Matt Fortin

The MBTA's Red Line, spanning from Braintree to Cambridge, has resumed full service following track work that has removed the last slow zones on the rapid transit line.

Monday marks the first time in at least two decades that the Red Line has been without an active speed restriction, according to an MBTA spokesperson.

The recent Red Line service impacts that ended Sunday were to replace aging tracks and ties to remedy the speed restrictions.

The number of speed restrictions on the MBTA system has been plummeting recently amid a massive repair campaign. In September of 2023, more than a third of the subway network was impacted by a slow zone.

As of Monday, there were just two speed restrictions in place — impacting .3 miles of the Green Line. The MBTA said it expects to lift those final slow zones in December.

