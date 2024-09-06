MBTA begins 24-day closure for parts of the Red Line

MBTA Red Line riders will have to expect some disruption over the next few weeks as crews are starting a new project to eliminate slow zones.

Its 24-day closure starts Friday, allowing crews to replace nearly 20 miles of track.

While the end goal is something Red Line riders are looking forward to, those who use the T stop at North Quincy Station will have to find alternatives, such as shuttle buses.

Those buses will be available at Braintree, Quincy Adams, Quincy Center, Wollaston and Ashmont.

Riders using these shuttle buses should budget extra travelling time. For example, anyone who travels to Park Street from Braintree should anticipate an extra 40 minutes in addition to the regular commute, which is a bit lengthy and it's why riders are also being encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail.

Middleborough, Kingston and Greenbush (Old Colony) lines will offer fare-free service between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass and South Station except for this weekend and next weekend.

The partial closure is expected to last until Sept. 29.