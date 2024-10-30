Here's what to know ahead of the T's November Red Line shutdowns

Parts of the MBTA's Red Line will shut down multiple times next month.

Red Line service will be suspended early in November between Broadway and North Quincy from Nov. 5 through Nov. 10 and between Broadway and Ashmont on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. The MBTA announced all service changes for the month on Oct. 17.

Alternate service options are available.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Broadway and North Quincy and between Broadway and Ashmont. The MBTA also encourages riders to use the Middleborough, Kingston and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines for free between the Broadway and North Quincy stops.

Later in the month, the Red Line will be suspended between Harvard and Broadway from Nov. 18 through Nov. 24.

You can find more information regarding MBTA service changes for November on their website.