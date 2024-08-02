MBTA reminds riders of 10-day Green Line B branch suspension

The MBTA is reminding riders that the Green Line B branch service will be suspended for 10 days, starting Friday.

Service between Boston College and Babcock Street will be suspended daily until Aug. 11, T officials said.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will run between Boston College and Babcock Street, but will not serve Allston Street, Griggs Street or Packard's Corner for "accessibility reasons," according to the agency.

"The important work accomplished during this Green Line B branch service suspension means riders will experience a more reliable trip with fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues, or power problems," T officials said. "Riders will also be provided with a safer ride as a result of this state of good repair work."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Motor vehicle lanes along Commonwealth Avenue may be closed or reduced during this time, T officials said, adding that the crosswalk at Warren Street and Commonwealth Avenue will be blocked starting Aug. 2 for grade crossing work.

This service change, according to the T, is needed to support important upgrades under the MBTA's Track Improvement Program, which will replace tracks and ties to lift speed limits while crews upgrade signal and station amenities, including lighting, painting, tiling and power washing.

T officials say they "understands how these service changes affect riders' daily travels during this period," but they're "committed to improving your travels long term with more reliable, timely, and safe service."

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, installation- public announcements and at mbta.com.