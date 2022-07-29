Citing Runaway MBTA Train Incidents, Feds Require Immediate Worker Training

After a series of runaway train incidents, the MBTA is being ordered to stop any worker who hasn't attended a safety briefing from moving its train cars in yards or shops.

The safety stand-down is being required by the Federal Transit Administration to go into effect after midnight Saturday. In a letter to the MBTA dated Thursday, the agency cited "a continued failure to sufficiently prevent unintended and uncontrolled train movements by disabled trains."

There have been three runaway train incidents since the end of May, including on Monday, and the FTA called them "exceptionally dangerous" events, even if the three in question didn't result in anyone being hurt.

During the stand-down — a period when staff and supervisors gather to discuss an issue that affects worker safety — any worker who might have to operate or secure a disabled train car or other transit vehicle will have to review what happened in Monday's incident on the Red Line, as well as two other incidents on May 28 and May 30, the letter said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An MBTA representative said in a statement it "is taking steps to execute the immediate actions required by the FTA. Fully supporting the FTA's ongoing scrutiny of safety-related processes and practices, the MBTA is committed to providing the training and tools necessary for employees to create and maintain a culture in which safety is prioritized."

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the MBTA to find out how many workers will be affected by the safety stand-down, as well as whether service is expected to be affected.

As incidents continue to accumulate, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and others are demanding changes to regain the public's trust.

The MBTA must give an update on the safety briefings every day starting Monday until every worker who needs the training gets it. Attendance at the meetings must be tracked.

The FTA is also requiring the MBTA to prepare a checklist for coupling and uncoupling cars that workers will have to follow.

The MBTA has been under FTA investigation for months. The federal agency has already issued several special directives requiring updates on safety and staffing issues, but has yet to release it's final report.

Since the announcement of those directives — in areas like safety operating procedure and deferred maintenance — the MBTA has experienced several high-profile problems, including a fire on an Orange Line train last week that required about 200 people to evacuate over the Mystic River.

The ordeal was caused by a metal piece of siding called a sill coming loose and into contact with the electrified third rail.

The FTA has issued stand-down orders before, including to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in 2016. About two weeks after that order was given, the U.S. Secretary for Transportation ordered a special advisor to help oversee the D.C.-area subway system.

The State House News Service contributed to this report.