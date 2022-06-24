MBTA Service Along Green, Orange Lines Impacted by Construction Concerns

You will once again have to take the bus if your commute takes you through Government Center on the Green or Orange Lines.

What does that mean specifically?

Buses are now replacing Green Line service between Lechmere and the Government Center T stations. Service on the Orange Line, between Back Bay and North Station is also now suspended until further notice.

The MBTA is blaming this latest issue on the private construction project at the Government Center garage, where a construction worker was killed back in March.

The project contractor, HYM Construction advised the T on Thursday that the garage’s support columns that pass through the T’s tunnels are “severely deteriorated” near Haymarket Station, creating an unsafe environment in the tunnel area where Green and Orange Line trains operate.

T riders are at the point where they’re getting fed up with the constant service disruptions.

“It’s unprofessional, like I don’t understand what’s going on, there’s no proper communication and we’re having to walk like hundreds of feet to get to where we need to be but nobody’s telling us any information, so yeah it’s upsetting, it’s really upsetting,” said Michelle Lopez, who uses the T.

The latest Government Center woes are just the latest in a series of issues that have plagued the MBTA in recent months.

In a statement, the project contractor said, “A team of engineers conducted a survey of the MBTA tunnels underneath the Government Center Garage. A subsurface column in proximity to the Green and Orange Lines was identified as compromised from years of water damage.”

The T says it will not resume service in this area until a team of structural engineers can examine the infrastructure and make any needed repairs.