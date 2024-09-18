These are the MBTA service changes planned for October as repair work continues

The MBTA has announced service changes for next month on the Mattapan, Green and Orange lines as the agency continues working to improve reliability across the system.

Riders will be able to find more information on these services changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements and online at mbta.com/alerts. There will also be transit ambassadors and MBTA staff available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes.

Here's what we know about the planned service changes in October:

MATTAPAN LINE

​Mattapan Line service will be suspended between Mattapan and Ashmont during the following days and times:

Beginning at approximately 11:30 p.m. through the end of service each day from Sept. 22 – 26.

Beginning at approximately 11:30 p.m. through the end of service each day from Sept. 30 – Oct. 3.

Beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. through the end of service on Oct. 4.

The weekend of Oct. 5 – 6.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Mattapan and Ashmont.

This service change is in place to perform routine track maintenance along the line, which prevents possible speed restrictions from manifesting. the MBTA said.

GREEN LINE

Green Line D branch service will be suspended during the following weekends in the following locations:

Oct. 5 – 6: Between Kenmore and Newton Highlands. Free and accessible shuttle bus service will make stops between Kenmore and Newton Highlands. Riders should also note that fare gates will be open at Riverside and fares will not be charged onboard trolleys between Riverside and Newton Highlands. Riders do not need to tap when boarding these trolleys during this weekend.

October 19 – 20: Between Riverside and Brookline Hills. Free and accessible shuttle bus service will make stops between Riverside and Brookline Hills.



These weekend service changes are in place to perform signal work along the D Branch, the MBTA said. Accessibility upgrade work will also be advanced at Waban, Eliot, Beaconsfield, and Chestnut Hill.

ORANGE LINE

Orange Line service will be suspended in the following areas during the following dates, according to the MBTA, which adds that there will be increased Green Line service during these times to accommodate anticipated increases in ridership:

Oct. 8 – 11, Oct. 15 – 20: Between Forest Hills and Back Bay. Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Forest Hills and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line. Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

Oct. 12 – 14: Between Forest Hills and North Station Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Forest Hills and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line. Riders should note that there will be no shuttle bus service between Back Bay and North Station. Riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley for travel through the downtown area. Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

Oct. 26 – 27: Between Oak Grove and Ruggles. Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Oak Grove and North Station. Free and accessible shuttle buses will also make stops between Ruggles and Back Bay as well as Copley on the Green Line. Riders should note that there will be no shuttle bus service between North Station and Back Bay. Riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley for travel through the downtown area. Fare gates will be open for free service at Ruggles and Copley. Riders are also encouraged to consider the Commuter Rail for fare-free service between South Station and Forest Hills as well as fare-free service between Oak Grove and North Station. This weekend service change is extended to Ruggles to accommodate critical signal work between Back Bay and Ruggles.

Oct. 28 – Nov. 1: Between Oak Grove and North Station. Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Oak Grove and North Station. Riders are also encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for fare-free service between Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.



The MBTA says these service changes are in place to perform necessary work as part of the Track Improvement Program, which is taking place between Oak Grove and North Station and will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more.

The MBTA says it understands how these service changes affect riders' daily travels but the agency is committed to improving travels long-term with more reliable, timely, and safe service: "We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system."