MBTA Shuts Down Green Line's D Branch, First of Three Closures Through October

Today comes the first day of the MBTA's shut down of the Green Line's D Branch, pausing subway access from Riverside station to Kenmore station until next Sunday.

Citing the need for "infrastructure improvements", MBTA officials plan to shut the branch down three separate times through the end of October, all separate closures lasting for nine days. Today's closure is the first of the three.

MBTA officials say free shuttle buses will replace trains between Riverside station and Kenmore station. However, officials warn that these free shuttle buses will not be stopping at Beaconsfield station.

Branch D's temporary closure comes less than a week after the MBTA's Orange Line reopened after an unprecedented shut down that lasted 30 days. The shut down of one of the city's most relied-upon subway lines affected thousands of commuters, and its effects on traffic were visible throughout the city.

MBTA riders are happy to have Orange Line trains back up and running.

Although access to the Orange Line has resumed, Boston officials have decided to keep many of the street changes in effect permanently that were implemented during the shut down.

Officials say these street changes are necessary for public safety and will improve traffic flow. Some of these changes involve heavy-traffic areas being reduced to one lane, and once-temporary bus lanes for shuttle services remaining permanent.

