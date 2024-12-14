New tech aims to make MBTA more user-friendly

If you take the T, you may have noticed some new high-tech tools during your travels.

Riders can now wave a credit card, smartphone, or smartwatch to pay for a trip. It’s officially called, "Tap to Ride" and the MBTA says there have been 7 million taps in the first four months since it debuted.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of use,” said Phil Eng, MBTA General Manager.

He adds that it has resulted in $14.2 million in fare revenue with 25% of riders using the tap function.

At the end of this month, the MBTA plans to lift the final two slow zones across the system.

The stations with the most taps include Copley, North Station and Harvard.

“That is really something that makes it family friendly, user friendly and it actually is quicker tap than the Charlie Card,” said Eng.

And it’s not the only high-tech tool. The MBTA rolled out its real-time app just last month and on it you can see when trains arrive in real time.

“I know what frustrates riders,” said Eng. “I’ve heard from them. It’s the lack of information.”

The T says "MBTA Go" has been downloaded 27,000 times since November. Eng said it’s all about making it easier for riders.

“This app is going to allow them to go into our handheld device and see exactly where the trains are and how far apart they are,” he said.

All of this new technology is bringing the MBTA up to speed with other major transit systems around the world.

“I always want to see the T be on the cutting edge of technology,” said Jarred Johnson, executive director of TransitMatters.

And there is more to come, according to the MBTA.

Next year, riders will be able to access a Charlie Card on their phone. You will also be able to purchase a physical Charlie Card in vending machines and stores. There are also plans for new LED signage inside stations. Johnson likes what he sees and hopes the T continues to invest.

“There’s some really exciting things that are possible because of this new technology,” said Johnson.