MBTA to Close Stairs at JFK/UMass Station Over ‘Critical Structural Issue'

A set of stairs at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood are closed after inspectors found a “critical structural issue,” the agency said Tuesday.

The stairs in question are at the Columbia Road entrance to the pedestrian bridge. Riders will be able to use the busway ramp to get to the station. The T will offer accessible van service to get riders between the Columbia Road entrance and the busway while the concourse is closed.

The closure will be at least a month, the agency said. Engineers have been called in to make plans for the renovation.

JFK/UMass Station Notice: During an inspection this past weekend inspectors identified a critical structural issue at the Columbia Rd entrance to the pedestrian bridge. For public safety, we closed the concourse & are directing riders to use the busway ramp to access the station. — MBTA (@MBTA) November 22, 2022

“We remain committed to prioritizing the safety of our riders, service & infrastructure,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

The MBTA has been tackling a range of maintenance and safety issues in recent months, work that included an unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the entire Orange Line. This summer, the Federal Transit Administration released a report on the T that identified a range of issues that needed fixing in order for the agency to maintain its federal funding.