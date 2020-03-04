MBTA to Step Up Disinfecting Surfaces Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Amid concerns of coronavirus, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is stepping up cleaning and disinfecting procedures at stations, as well as on subways, trains and buses.

Joining Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker at a news conference Wednesday, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said officials had been planning for the upgraded cleaning since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Guard rails, handrails and fare equipment will be cleaned every four hours, and hand sanitizing stations will be installed at subway stations and other transit facilities, he said.

"We certainly have a rigorous protocol for cleaning. I think we're stepping up the level of disinfection," Poftak said.

Commuters on the MBTA said they think the ramped up cleaning effort is a good thing.

"I think it's an important issue and it's something we should be trying — to keep germs from spreading and to protect ourselves and people around us in public spaces," said one commuter.

Baker said Wednesday that more than 250 people remain quarantined and that anyone returning from China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea will now be required to self-quarantine.

Officials stressed the stepped-up measures are precautionary and that the risk of contracting the virus in Massachusetts remains low. The state has one confirmed case and one presumptive positive case of the virus.