Government Center Parking Garage

MBTA to Temporarily Suspend Rail Service Close to Government Center Parking Garage Amid Recent Collapse

The MBTA stated that this suspension is only temporary, but could affect commuters for several days

By Evan Ringle

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced that it plans to keep Green Line and Orange Line rail service suspended in the tunnels that travel beneath the Government Center Parking Garage, which collapsed last Saturday, pending an inspection of the area's infrastructure.

"The T will not resume rail service through this area until a team of structural engineers, examining and assessing infrastructure above and below the surface, confirms that subway service can safely resume," the organization said in a statement.

Orange Line service will be suspended from North Station to Back Bay, while Green Line service will be suspended from North Station to Government Center. The T is offering shuttle bus service from North Station to Government Center, while regular Orange Line commuters are encouraged to utilize the stations between Park Street and Copley if their destination lies between Downtown Crossing and Back Bay.

There will be extra MTBA personnel available to assist commuters with the changes. The MTBA also encourages regular commuters to work from home if possible.

