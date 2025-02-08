Boston

Minor train derailment near Boston's South Station delays MBTA Commuter Rail, Amtrak

Amtrak and MBTA commuter trains were canceled and delayed after the a T train from Providence had an upright derailment near South Station

By Asher Klein

A train derailed near South Station in Boston on Saturday, causing delays for both the MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak.

No one was hurt in the derailment of the T train, arriving from Providence Saturday afternoon, according to a representative for Keolis, which operates the Commuter Rail. The train remained upright after the derailment, which took place at a slow speed.

Passengers on the train were escorted from the derailed train onto another train to bring them into South Station, Keolis said. But other trains were affected.

Several Amtrak trains, including Acela service, were canceled between Boston and Providence because of the issue, with residual delays expected.

And trains on the MBTA's Needham, Fairmount and Middleborough lines were delayed or canceled Saturday.

Keolis was investigating the cause of the derailment.

