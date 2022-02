Emergency crews are responding after an MBTA train hit a tractor-trailer in Littleton, Mass. Friday, according to Littleton police.

Police said the King St. extension railroad crossing is closed for the investigation. Details on any injuries were not immediately clear. Drivers should avoid the area.

King St. extension railroad crossing closed. MBTA train struck a tractor trailer. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/jM8GjJ9Dg9 — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 25, 2022

