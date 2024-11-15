mbta

Teen arrested 6 days after shooting on MBTA Red Line platform in Boston

Police shut down rail service as they searched for the shooter, but no arrests were made until Thursday

By Asher Klein and Jericho Tran

Police at the Broadway MBTA Red Line station in Boston on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, after a report of a shooting.
NBC10 Boston

A teenager was arrested nearly a week after a shooting on a T platform in Boston, MBTA Transit Police said Friday.

The man was shot in his lower extremities at the Red Line's Broadway Station about 5:30 p.m., but was expected to survive, transit police have said. A witness told NBC10 Boston the man was shot in the leg.

Police shut down rail service as they searched for the shooter, but no arrests were made in the wake of the incident — until Thursday, when a 16-year-old male was taken into custody at his home, police said.

A gun was recovered during the arrest, according to police, who didn't name the teenager.

It wasn't immediately clear when he'd be in court to face charges, or what charges he was arrested on.

A man was shot on a platform at the Broadway Red Line stop in South Boston.

