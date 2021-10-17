Local

MBTA Will Hand Out Dunkin' Gift Cards to Commuters on Monday

MBTA crews will hand out face masks and $5 Dunkin' gift cards at select stations throughout the day.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New England runs on Dunkin' and so does the T!

On Monday, MBTA crews will hand out face masks and $5 Dunkin' gift cards to commuters at select stations in a promotion to thank T riders.

The gesture is a way for the transit agency to show its riders extra appreciation for their continued support, the MBTA said on Twitter.

While supplies last, gift cards will be handed out at the following stations throughout the day:

  • Maverick
  • Orient Heights
  • Wonderland
  • North Station
  • Haymarket
  • South Station
  • JFK/UMass
  • Ashmont
  • Braintree
  • Harvard
  • Park Street
  • Copley
  • Kenmore
  • Back Bay
  • Forest Hills

"Just like riders rely on Dunkin' to stay runnin' throughout their day, riders also depend on the T to get them where they need to go when they need to get there," the MBTA said in an advisory.

