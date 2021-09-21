MCAS Test Results to Be Released Tuesday, Reveal Remote Learning Shortfalls

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to publicly release results of spring 2021 MCAS tests Tuesday morning.

Experts say the test results could help determine where students need more instruction after more than a year of remote learning.

MCAS tests were not administered in spring 2020, when students were newly learning remotely at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department adjusted last year's testing program in a variety of ways, including postponing the exams and shortening them for third through eighth graders.

Earlier this year, education officials agreed to allow the class of 2022 to graduate without needing to pass their 10th grade English and math exams, and to skip making new school and district accountability determinations based on 2021 results.

The results will instead be used as a diagnostic tool, explained Ed Lambert of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education.

“The information that MCAS provides is integral understanding if we’re serving students in the way that our state constitution, the Student Opportunity Act, and moment require of us," Lambert said. "As long as we’re committed to a state responsibility to assure an excellent and equitable public education, we need a tool to understand how well we’re doing.”

The results come amid a renewed push to eliminate MCAS as a graduation requirement.

The Board is scheduled to begin a meeting at 9 a.m. that is expected to run until 1 p.m., which includes the statewide student assessment (MCAS) report.