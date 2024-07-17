MCI Concord now effectively closed amid historically low prison population in Mass.

A historic prison in Massachusetts no longer has any prisoners behind its bars, state officials announced on Tuesday, marking the end of a long chapter for MCI Concord.

Plans to close MCI Concord were first revealed in January of 2024, and were spurred by a declining statewide prison population as well as sky-high upkeep costs at the aging prison, which dates back to 1878.

The 300 or so who had been incarcerated at MCI Concord have been reassigned to other facilities in the state. That process was completed by June 28.

"We also did the same with our correctional staff that were assigned to the facility," interim commissioner of the Department of Correction Shawn Jenkins said, explaining that no staff member lost their job amid the closure. "It gave us an opportunity to kind of take a step back, and, kind of look at operational efficiencies."

MCI Concord's closure is expected to save Massachusetts millions of dollars. Officials said that up to $16 million in annual operating costs will be saved, as well as nearly $200 million in upkeep costs that would have been necessary if it were to stay open.

Corrections seems to be a changing field — one that is becoming more humanized, with added emphasis on finding the right kind of accountability for each individual, officials said.

Right now, a decommissioning process is ongoing, with DOC going through and determining supplies and items that can be used in other facilities. A timeline for this process was not provided by officials.

As Massachusetts cuts down on its prisoner population, officials said that this closure is emblematic of the efforts by law enforcement, corrections and more.

"We’ve really worked hard as organizations on reducing crime, and in the end, that reduces people returning to our correctional facilities," Jenkins said. "So I think the work we’ve done with re-entry and our programs really prepares people well."

On Jan. 1 of 2024, DOC reported that the statewide prison population was 6,148. That's a decrease from the 10,813 who were behind bars on the same date in 2015.

Closing Concord eases staffing shortages, officials said. Even with a shrinking prisoner population, staffing needs are growing.

"We deal with a population today that has significant substance abuse issues and significant mental health issues," Jenkins said. "And those challenges, require additional staff to make sure the services are provided."

The future of this property isn't entirely clear yet, but the door is open for potential redevelopment. First, though, legislators will need to officially mark the prison as closed with language proposed in the fiscal year 2025 budget.